Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,729 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Sysco by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 204.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.