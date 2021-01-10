Syscoin (SYS) Hits Market Cap of $49.04 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $49.04 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00441192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 211.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 604,173,343 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.