T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,007 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

