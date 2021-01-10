TaaS Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.73 or 0.04211722 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00317469 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

