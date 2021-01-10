Tael Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.22, $62.56, $34.91 and $45.75. In the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,713.37 or 0.04327983 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00036092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00321253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $119.16, $10.00, $13.96, $5.22, $7.20, $18.11, $4.92, $62.56, $34.91, $6.32, $45.75 and $24.72. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.