Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0997 on Top Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Tap has a total market cap of $122.84 million and approximately $259,313.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 42% higher against the US dollar. One Tap token can currently be purchased for $0.0997 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

