Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Investec raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

TATYY stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

