Tellor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $43.44 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $23.59 or 0.00059571 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $38.69 million and $43.44 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,726,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,639,986 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

