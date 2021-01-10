Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report sales of $44.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.70 million and the highest is $44.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $179.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.80 million to $179.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $277.37 million, with estimates ranging from $274.10 million to $280.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telos.

TLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda acquired 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

NASDAQ TLS opened at $30.47 on Friday. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.42.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

