Tendies (TEND) Price Reaches $0.0914

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Tendies has traded 50.3% higher against the dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $690,256.92 and $67.38 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies token can currently be purchased for $0.0914 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00111073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00637140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00231756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055040 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012813 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,949,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,549,030 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

