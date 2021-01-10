Ternio Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Ternio has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ternio has a market cap of $4.12 million and $4,366.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternio token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport, BitForex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ternio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00063471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00250298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00062480 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,049.77 or 0.86938957 BTC.

Ternio Profile

Ternio was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, BitForex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ternio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.