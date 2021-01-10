Terra (LUNA) Trading 14.7% Higher This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Terra has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $387.70 million and approximately $36.62 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Coinone and GDAC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00110828 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00259523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00062377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00062792 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,219.38 or 0.84806114 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra's total supply is 994,473,489 coins and its circulating supply is 484,946,908 coins. Terra's official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

