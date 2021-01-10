Terracoin Price Tops $0.0137 on Major Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $314,798.21 and approximately $53.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,828.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $604.24 or 0.01556188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044773 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00188272 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000218 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

