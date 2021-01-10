TerraCredit (CREDIT) Achieves Market Cap of $87,571.73

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $87,571.73 and $94,810.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars.

