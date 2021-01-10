TerraUSD (UST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.03 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. TerraUSD has a market cap of $186.21 million and $11.03 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002622 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005736 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005944 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000160 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000818 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000064 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 185,053,948 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.