Tether (USDT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $116.36 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $23.68 billion and approximately $116.36 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00108636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00623861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00230269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012982 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 24,381,627,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,659,828,193 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

