Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $24.27 billion and $135.08 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00110426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00068487 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00235868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00061384 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,353.35 or 0.87935480 BTC.

ThoreCoin (THR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,396.22 or 0.19500000 BTC.

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 24,781,627,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,271,812,725 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

