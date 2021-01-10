Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $2.70 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $557.19 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00007022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 756,305,179 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

