The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of FLIC opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.28 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,985 shares of company stock valued at $142,180. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 181,152 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 161.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the third quarter worth $969,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 99.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

