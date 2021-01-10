The Force Protocol (FOR) Achieves Market Cap of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00016630 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00174154 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.