The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter.

GGZ stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

