The Graph (GRT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $176.33 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $406.09 million and approximately $176.33 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000855 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00331629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.49 or 0.04004946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014643 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com

The Graph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

