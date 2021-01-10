The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $13,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 27.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 205,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,434,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR opened at $94.50 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $275,729.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,018 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,828. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

