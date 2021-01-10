The Sandbox (SAND) Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $26.81 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002728 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

