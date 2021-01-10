THEKEY (TKY) Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $39,217.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.