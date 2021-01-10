Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.75 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $125.49 million and $4.75 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016059 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

