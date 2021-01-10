THETA Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $107.61 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THETA has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00005080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00035500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.07 or 0.00320372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.50 or 0.03761432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

