THETA Price Reaches $1.96 on Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $130.60 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00004936 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Binance, Huobi and Upbit.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.21 or 0.04447482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.00308832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00023928 BTC.

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Huobi, DDEX, WazirX, Gate.io, Coinbit, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

