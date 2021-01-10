Thisoption (TONS) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. Thisoption has a total market cap of $577,997.60 and $2.19 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thisoption has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00110995 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00238992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00061401 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,633.95 or 0.87189079 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,750 tokens. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Token Trading

Thisoption can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

