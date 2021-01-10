THORChain (RUNE) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. THORChain has a total market cap of $219.77 million and $18.65 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00003683 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00111478 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00627028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00237662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00054236 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012907 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

