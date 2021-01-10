ThoreCoin (THR) Price Tops $7,468.27 on Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $7,468.27 or 0.19500000 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $647.39 million and $38,520.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00110936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00620660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00233740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00054116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012885 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.