ThoreNext (THX) Market Cap Reaches $20.30 Million

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. ThoreNext has a market cap of $20.30 million and approximately $7,051.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00110936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00620660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00233740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00054116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012885 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

