Thrive Token Hits Market Capitalization of $234,505.32 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $234,505.32 and $59.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,670.94 or 0.04219394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00301893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00032332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

THRT is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

