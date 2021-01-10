Thrive Token (THRT) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 55% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $319,784.61 and $507.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00042119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00036422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00326964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.85 or 0.03877621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

THRT is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

