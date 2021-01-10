Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Bilaxy. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $28.75 million and $5.36 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. Thunder Token's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

