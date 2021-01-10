Tierion (TNT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $36,926.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Tierion has a total market cap of $800,050.94 and approximately $36,926.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tierion has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.38 or 0.04334468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00035110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00316185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.