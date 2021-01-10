Tierion (TNT) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Tierion has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $949,352.64 and approximately $40,268.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00041985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.49 or 0.03949920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00314456 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014215 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

