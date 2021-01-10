Time New Bank Hits Market Cap of $8.45 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $8.45 million and approximately $565,008.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00042727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.26 or 0.04305999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.64 or 0.00307508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013309 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.