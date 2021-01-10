TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Capitalization Tops $36.14 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One TitanSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001830 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $36.14 million and $2.72 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00321047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.90 or 0.03783680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014767 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TITAN is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

