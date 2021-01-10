TOP (TOP) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One TOP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. During the last week, TOP has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $64,993.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00111384 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00241908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061250 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,641.60 or 0.88287621 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

