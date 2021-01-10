Tornado Price Reaches $88.94 on Top Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Tornado has traded 43% lower against the dollar. One Tornado token can now be bought for $88.94 or 0.00224595 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado has a total market cap of $533,655.26 and $1.03 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00108636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00623861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00230269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00054808 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

