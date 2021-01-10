TouchCon Market Cap Hits $314,332.03 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and STEX. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $314,332.03 and $22,368.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043740 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001354 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002976 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002684 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013272 BTC.

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

