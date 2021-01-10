Tourist Token Price Down 67% Over Last 7 Days (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded 67% lower against the dollar. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $11,493.01 and $2.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00110691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00647655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00246384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00059663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013472 BTC.

About Tourist Token

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.