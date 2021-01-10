TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report sales of $451.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $449.60 million to $453.20 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $422.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $345,142.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TPI Composites by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $66.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.66.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

