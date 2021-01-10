Traceability Chain (TAC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $335.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $335.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00044093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001326 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7,561.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021023 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002894 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002651 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

