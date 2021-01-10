Traceability Chain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $367.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $2.98 million and $367.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 56.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00042614 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001313 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002919 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002647 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

