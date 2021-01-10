Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $187,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $58,848,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after buying an additional 22,297 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $149.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,206 shares of company stock worth $6,671,930. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

