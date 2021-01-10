TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Head to Head Analysis

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TransAlta and Central Puerto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $1.77 billion 1.29 $61.79 million ($0.09) -92.89 Central Puerto $606.52 million 0.63 $182.34 million $0.99 2.54

Central Puerto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Puerto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TransAlta has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Puerto has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TransAlta and Central Puerto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 3 5 0 2.63 Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransAlta presently has a consensus price target of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 33.57%. Given TransAlta’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and Central Puerto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta 4.74% -0.58% -0.19% Central Puerto 17.18% 8.80% 4.55%

Dividends

TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Central Puerto pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. TransAlta pays out -144.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Puerto pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TransAlta has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

TransAlta beats Central Puerto on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 8,385 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

