TravelNote (TVNT) Market Cap Hits $11,770.75

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 62.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One TravelNote token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $11,770.75 and approximately $3,533.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00111890 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00064570 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00245407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00061636 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,586.65 or 0.86676585 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

