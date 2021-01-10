TRAXIA (TM2) Achieves Market Cap of $24,210.50

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $24,210.50 and $38.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAXIA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

